Hotel Mumbai' mints nearly Rs 5 cr in India

02 Dec 2019 07:09 PM
MUMBAI:  Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer "Hotel Mumbai" has registered a business of Rs 4.81 crore since its release.
 
The film is based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in which dozens of people were killed and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel was badly damaged in 2008.
 
The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment's project released in India on November 29.
 
The movie continued its upward trend at the box office despite a limited release. It minted Rs 1.08 crore on Friday, Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.03 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 4.81 crore.
 
The Anthony Maras directorial also stars Armie Hammer.
 
