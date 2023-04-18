Hotness alert! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B Town, have a look

We have seen and loved actress Hritiqa Chheber in the movie Operation Mayfair and today let us have a look at the hot bikini pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 22:27
movie_image: 
Hotness alert! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B Town, have a look

MUMBAI:Actress Hritiqa Chheber has been grabing the attention of the fans with her beautiful pictures all over the internet, we have seen the actress in the movie Operation Mayfair which also had Jimmy Shergill in the leading role.

The actress has won the hearts of the fans with her beautiful looks and her acting in the movie, she has been blessing the internet feed over the time with her sizzling pictures and today let us have a look at some of the hot bikini pictures of the actress which are grabbing the attention of the fans.

also read-Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”

Looking at these hot bikini pictures of the actress we won't be wrong been saying that actress Hritiqa Chheber is one of the major head turners of Bollywood industry she is the new bikini girl in B Town who is currently raising the temperature all over the internet.

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and se look forward to see more of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Hritiqa Chheber and how would you rate her terms of hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read -Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”

Hritiqa Chheber Hritiqa Chheber hot Hritiqa Chheber sexy Hritiqa Chheber Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 22:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time
MUMBAI:Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. But, apart from there are many...
Trending! Agent trailer, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking, check out the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with...
Exclusive! "I was loved playing negative character in Candy and want to explore more of such characters" Manu Rishi Chadda
MUMBAI:Actor Manu Rishi Chadda has been winning the hearts of the time with his acting contribution the actor with his...
Hotness alert! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B Town, have a look
MUMBAI:Actress Hritiqa Chheber has been grabing the attention of the fans with her beautiful pictures all over the...
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama In StarPlus Show Chashni As Younger Sister Roshni Turns Saas Of Elder Sister Chandni
MUMBAI : Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers.  Audiences witness all...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time
Trending! Agent trailer, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking, check out the trending news of the day
Trending! Agent trailer, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking, check out the trending news of the day
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”
Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”
Shweta Tiwari
What! Shweta Tiwari reacts to her daughter Palak Tiwari’s dating rumors, says “are you partying too much?”
Madhuri Dixit
WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch