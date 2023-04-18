Hotness alert! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B Town, have a look

MUMBAI:Actress Hritiqa Chheber has been grabing the attention of the fans with her beautiful pictures all over the internet, we have seen the actress in the movie Operation Mayfair which also had Jimmy Shergill in the leading role.

The actress has won the hearts of the fans with her beautiful looks and her acting in the movie, she has been blessing the internet feed over the time with her sizzling pictures and today let us have a look at some of the hot bikini pictures of the actress which are grabbing the attention of the fans.

Looking at these hot bikini pictures of the actress we won't be wrong been saying that actress Hritiqa Chheber is one of the major head turners of Bollywood industry she is the new bikini girl in B Town who is currently raising the temperature all over the internet.

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and se look forward to see more of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Hritiqa Chheber and how would you rate her terms of hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

