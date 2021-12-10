HOTNESS Alert! Bollywood’s new kissing queen

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor may have done a handful of films, but she has made her mark in Bollywood. The actress is known for her good looks, fabulous acting, and on-screen kissing. She has been paired with some of the hottest actors of Bollywood and believe us; Vaani Kapoor has shared extremely deep and romantic kisses with all her co-stars. Check out as we bring you some of her extremely passionate on-screen kissing of Vaani Kapoor.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Vaani Kapoor had steamy lip-locks with Sushant Singh Rajput in Shuddh Desi Romance. It is said that Sushant Singh Rajput had 27 kissing scenes with Vaani Kapoor and Parineet Chopra. The film revolves around today's young love stories.

Befikre

Who can forget Vaani Kapoor’s Befikre kissing scenes with Ranveer Singh? The actor shared a very hot lip lock with Ranveer Singh. The film was in the news, for showcasing the bold contents and also because it has 23 kissing scenes with Vaani Kapoor.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui may have hit the theater today. But the film has been talked about for the bold kissing scenes from the time the theatrical trailer has come out. Vaani Kapoor shared a passionate lip-lock with Ayushmann Khuranna in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

