Hotness Alert! Disha Patani and Mouni Roy's Sizzling Beach Vacation: Bikini Shots, Sweet Kisses, and Matching Bracelets

MUMBAI: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, known for their strong friendship forged during Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers North America tour, are making waves with their recent beach vacation. The BFFs were spotted at an undisclosed beach location, and their pictures have set the internet abuzz.

Mouni Roy, donning a stunning magenta dress, and Disha Patani, turning up the heat in a red bikini paired with wide-legged floral pants, showcased their undeniable camaraderie. The duo shared sweet kisses, held hands, and enjoyed delicious meals together, all captured in videos shared on social media. Notably, they even sported matching bracelets, adding to the charm of their friendship.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love and admiration, praising the duo's stunning looks and friendship. Disha Patani, on the work front, is set to appear in action dramas like "Yodha" and "Kalki 2898-AD" alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she will feature in the web series "Showtime" with Emraan Hashmi.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is gearing up for her upcoming projects, including the crime mystery film "Penthouse" with Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal. She will also showcase her versatility in Devang Bhavsar’s comedy thriller, "Blackout," where she'll be joined by Sunil Grover and Vikrant Massey.

