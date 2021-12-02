Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta's flaunts her s*xy butt

MUMBAI: Nakaab actress Esha Gupta surely knows how to set the temperature soaring with her perfect pictures. The actress has done it all, being from topless to semi-nude. We bring to you some of Esha's sexy pictures where she has been flaunting her butt.

1) Esha shows off her perfect backside in this topless picture with blue jeans.

2) She flaunts her sexy back as she rests on a sofa in this black dress.

3) Esha treats her fans with this multicoloured swimwear, showing off her back.

4) Esha surely knows how to make her fans crazy with her super sexy body.

5) She turns up the heat with her perfect picture in white swimwear.

6) She looks hot and sexy in this poolside picture.

7) Needless to say, Esha looked gorgeous in this black-and-white picture while flaunting her butt.

8) She has made heads turn many times in the past with her hot and super curvy body.

9) She has worked hard to get that perfect body. Don't miss it as she sizzles in this picture.

10) She looks hot and sexy in this red-and-white two piece.

11) Esha looks alluring as she poses in the pool in skimpy swimwear.

12) Esha Gupta doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her toned curves that are worth taking inspiration from.

13) Esha Gupta went topless and left all her fans breathless as she showed off her butt.

14) Esha Gupta looks irresistible in this super hot picture while showing off her backside.

15) She keeps treating her fans on social media with her hot pictures.

