Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Aisha Ahmed grabbed the attention with her hot looks

We have seen and loved the actress in her movies and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 15:29
movie_image: 
Aisha Ahmed

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Aisha Ahmed has been winning the hearts of millions, she is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling looks and the pictures which are floating all over the internet does all the talking.

Having said that today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress that are setting the internet on fire.

Also read- Shocking! "Why such an uncomfortable dress and reveal everytime" netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar

Looking at these pictures one thing is for sure that actress Aisha Ahmed is one of the major head turners coming from acting space who surely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire. 

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Aisha Ahmed in her movies and in such pictures and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days. 

What are your views on the actress Aisha Ahmed and how will you rate her in terms of hotness do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read -Relief! Sunny Deol’s Mumbai Villa auction plea withdrawn by Bank Of Baroda citing ‘technical reasons’

 

 
 

Aisha Ahmed Aisha Ahmed hot Aisha Ahmed sexy Aisha Ahmed fans Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 15:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Nikkita Gagh and Mayank Chopra roped in for Altt’s Bekaboo season 3
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
MUMBAI: Star Bharat, the leading Indian television channel known for its diverse range of engaging shows, is all set to...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar was always in the news for having Canadian citizenship. But, on Independence Day this year, the...
Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Aisha Ahmed grabbed the attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Aisha Ahmed has been winning the hearts of millions...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are at loggerheads; the latter warns Prince to stay in his limits as he accuses him of doing things on Rhea's commands
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
Pankaj Tripathi
RIP! Pankaj Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99
Akshay Kumar
OMG! Shanthi Priya reveals she slipped into depression after her Saugandh co-star Akshay Kumar made THIS remark about her physical appearance, “He didn’t apologize”
Bhumi
Shocking! "Why such an uncomfortable dress and reveal every time" netizens troll actress Bhumi Pednekar
Sunny Deol
Relief! Sunny Deol’s Mumbai Villa auction plea withdrawn by Bank Of Baroda citing ‘technical reasons’
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response