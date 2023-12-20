Hotness alert! Here are the times Aishwarya Sushmita raised temperature with her hot and sizzling looks

We have seen and loved the actress Aishwarya Sushmita in her projects and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 13:03
movie_image: 
Aishwarya Sushmita

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Aishwarya Sushmita has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is known for her acting and also for her hot and sizzling looks.

She is one such name that has to taken when it comes to defining hot looks and the pictures which are floating all over the internet does all the talking. She has been attracting the eyeballs of the fans and audience over the time with her sizzling pictures and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress that are setting the gram on fire.

Also read Exclusive! My character has variation and layers: Aishwarya Sushmita on Special Ops 1.5

Actress Aishwarya Sushmita is no doubt one of the major attraction coming from the actting space, who surely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans. She is attracting the eyeballs of the fans and audiences, these pictures indeed defines hotness and cuteness at the same time. No doubt every single picture mentioned above is making our jaws drop, and we really cannot take our eyes off these sizzling pictures of the actress.

Surely it is a treat to watch the actress Aishwarya Sushmita in these hot clicks and we shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in coming days.

What are your views on the actress and how will you rate her in terms of hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read "I always wanted to play a range of characters and this is one of them", Aishwarya Sushmita on her web series Khakee

Aishwarya Sushmita Aishwarya Sushmita hot Aishwarya Sushmita sexy Aishwarya Sushmita bikini Bollywood Hot Actress OTT HOT ACTRESS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 13:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: OMG! Imlie gets kidnapped by a masked man
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Wow! Jiya Shankar wears an outfit worth 5 lacs, the entire cost of the ensemble will blow away your minds!
MUMBAI: The Nation's New Crush Jiya Shankar's ensemble was a true masterpiece crafted by skilled artisans. Drawing...
Yay: Cast of Tose Naina Milaai Ke rejoices as the show completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI : Dangal TV has an array of unique shows on its channel. One of the most distinguished shows includes Tose Naina...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Keerat helps Sahiba run away, Inspector Megha gets fooled by her
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple not just in the entertainment industry but also in the...
What! Reem Shaikh reveals why she unfollowed Zain Imam on social media, “one way of removing our anger is…”
MUMBAI: Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so
Tanuja Mukerji
Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji’s first reply after being discharged from the hospital; Says ‘I am home and very well…’
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan becomes enraged at Paparazzi and asks them to 'Piche Hato' as he was snapped with his parents
Ananya
What! Ananya Panday’s security guard pushes away a fan, this is how she reacted
Vidyut
Wow! Vidyut Jammwal's elegant response to paps over his nude jungle pics
Shahid
Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Cruise in Style with ₹3.5 Cr Mercedes Maybach