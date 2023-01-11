Hotness alert! Here are the times IB 71 star Niharica Raizada raised temperature with her hotness

We have seen and loved the actress Niharica Raizada in her projects and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 10:49
movie_image: 
Niharica Raizada

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Niharica Raizada has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is known for her acting and also for her hot and sizzling looks.

She is one such name that has to taken when it comes to defining hot looks and the pictures which are floating all over the internet does all the talking.

Also read Exclusive! Mujib actor Abeer Soofi opens up about how playing Sai Baba had made his life easier

Actress Niharica Raizada is no doubt one of the major attraction coming from the actting space, who surely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans. She is attracting the eyeballs of the fans and audiences, these pictures indeed defines hotness and cuteness at the same time. No doubt every single picture mentioned above is making our jaws drop, and we really cannot take our eyes off these sizzling pictures of the actress.

Surely it is a treat to watch the actress Niharica Raizada in these hot clicks and we shall  look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in coming days.

What are your views on the actress and how will you rate her in terms of hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai commented Salman Khan to be the most 'sexiest and attractive man'

Niharica Raizada Niharica Raizada hot Niharica Raizada sexy Niharica Raizada bikini IB 71 Bollywood Hot Actress OTT HOT ACTRESS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 10:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Seerat teams up with Rumi to create hell in Angad and Sahiba’s life
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy on facing challenges while performing in Imlie: The main challenge is the language as I have to speak in a Bhojpuri accent. But I am trying my best and I have improved much more
MUMBAI: Actress Adrija Roy is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. The actress is playing a titular...
Wow The very first show of Tiger 3 is from this time on 12th November
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is indeed one of the big releases of the Year. The movie that has been directed by Band...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhira and Armaan have to live under Kaveri Amma’s pressure
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Woah! Check out the first ever poster of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur
MUMBAI: Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated biopics of the season, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky...
Hotness alert! Here are the times IB 71 star Niharica Raizada raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Niharica Raizada has been grabbing the attention of...
Recent Stories
Tiger
Wow The very first show of Tiger 3 is from this time on 12th November
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiger
Wow The very first show of Tiger 3 is from this time on 12th November
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur
Woah! Check out the first ever poster of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur
Aishwarya
Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai commented Salman Khan to be the most 'sexiest and attractive man'
Abeer
Exclusive! Mujib actor Abeer Soofi opens up about how playing Sai Baba had made his life easier
Shraddha
Awe! Shraddha Kapoor receives IPhone gift from rumoured beau Rahul Mody? Here’s what we know!
Pearl
Exclusive! Yaariyan 2 actor Pearl V Puri opens up about why he is not doing TV currently, read to know more