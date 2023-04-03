Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Aisha and Dear Zindagi fame actress Ira Dubey raised temperature with her hot looks

Actress Ira Dubey is one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry who is known for her skilled acting and today, let us have a look at the times she has raised the temperature with her hot looks.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 14:52
movie_image: 
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Aisha and Dear Zindagi fame actress Ira Dubey raised temperature with her hot looks

MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution, actress Ira Dubey has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time. 

She is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry who is definitely known not only for her acting and projects but also for her sizzling looks.

She played the character of Pinky in Aisha and Fatima in Dear Zindagi. 

Over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some of her hot pictures which are indeed ruling the hearts of millions and today let us have a look at these hot pictures of the actress which are grabbing the attention and ruling the hearts.

ALSO READ – (Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun)

Actress Ira is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry, who definitely knows the right formula to set the internet on fire and win the hearts of the fans and these pictures are proof enough. 

She is definitely ruling the hearts of millions with her looks and these pictures of the actress are defining  hotness and cuteness at the same time.

What are your views on the actress Ira Dubey and how will you rate her in terms of hotness?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! "Pathaan has proved that we should see the content before going for boycott" - Manish Wadhwa)

Ira Dubey IRA DUBEY HOT IRA DUBEY SEXY IRA DUBEY FANS Bollywood Hot Actress Dear Zindagi Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 14:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Pathaan becomes the highest grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3 and more films who have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box office....
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Aisha and Dear Zindagi fame actress Ira Dubey raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution, actress Ira Dubey has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time. ...
“Isne to Uorfi ki dress pahen li hai,” say Netizens as they troll Pooja Hegde on her outfit
MUMBAI : Pooja Hegde is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood, and she has been...
Shivangi Joshi wishes her Father a Happy Birthday; calls him her Hero
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the TV world and this time, we see the adorable way Shivangi...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat finds out about Raghav’s dirty tricks, will teach him a lesson!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Recent Stories
Pushpa 2
Pathaan becomes the highest grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3 and more films who have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pushpa 2
Pathaan becomes the highest grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3 and more films who have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Pooja Hegde
“Isne to Uorfi ki dress pahen li hai,” say Netizens as they troll Pooja Hegde on her outfit
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures
Pathaan
Exclusive! "Pathaan has proved that we should see the content before going for boycott" - Manish Wadhwa
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya Siddiqui, Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur, and more celebs who had ugly divorces
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya Siddiqui, Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur, and more celebs who had ugly divorces
Pathaan becoming highest grosser, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and others, check out some of the trending news of the day
Pathaan becoming highest grosser, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and others, check out some of the trending news of the day