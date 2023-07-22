Hotness alert! This latest bikini photoshoot of actress Pooja Bhalekar is getting viral all over the internet

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bhalekar is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting industry. The actress was seen and loved in the movie Enter the Girl Dragon. She has created a solid fan base for herself, who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures, post and movies of her.

Actress Pooja Bhalekar is to be blamed for raising the temperature all over the internet over the time with her ravishing pictures. Having said that, this latest photoshoot of the actress in bikini is getting viral all over and is setting the internet on fire.

Indeed, she is one of the major head turners who surely knows the formula to grab attention of the fans and win hearts of millions. Indeed, she never fails to impress the fans with her hotness and rule the hearts of millions. She has been delivering some major fitness goals too.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! “This time she is not holding the hand of her daughter” netizens reacts to the latest video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

Actress Pooja Bhalekar is indeed a star to look out for and we would love to see more of her in the upcoming days.

What are your views on actress Pooja Bhalekar and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ (Trolled! “Did she forgot to wear her pants” netizens trolls Nushrratt Bharuccha)