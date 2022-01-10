HOTNESS Alert! Malaika Arora Khan flaunts her uber-glam look in this high-slit outfit

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media platforms. The actress has been sharing some amazing pictures on her social media handle. Recently, she took to her Instagram, where she shared the latest pictures from her photoshoot. In the picture, she was seen flaunting her uber-glam look in a sexy one-piece dress with a long slit.

Malaika’s styling for the photoshoot has been done by celebrity stylist Manekahari Singhani. The make-up and hair style is by artist Mehak Oberoi. The amazing outfit for the shoot is from Maison Met, and the accessories are by Farah Khan World. The photos were clicked by ace photographer Tejas Nerurkar.

Take a look at her pictures.

On the work front, Malaika was seen as the judge on the popular television show India’s Best Dancer Season 2. She had to skip the grand finale due to her health issues. Earlier, she has judged a number of dance shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. She was also seen judging the show India’s Got Talent along with Kirron Kher. She made a cameo appearance in the film Happy New Year.

