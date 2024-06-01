Hotness Alert! Riva Arora is here to raise the temperature high with her hot new avatar in this new hot photo shoot

This time the actress has explored the desserts and has presented herself in a new and a very hot avatar, making herself more desirable than ever.
MUMBAI: Actress and influencer Riva Arora has successfully made her way into everyone’s heart since the time she stepped on the social media platforms. The actress started at a very young age and garnered a huge amount of attention with her looks.

Riva Arora has given some amazing performances in movies like MOM, URI, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Bharat, Kaali Khuhi, Bandish Bandits, Gunjan Saxena and others. While the actress was loved for her acting skills, she is also admired for her hot and sizzling looks.

The actress never fails to impress everyone when it comes to her social media posts. All this while, she has been giving out some amazing and hot clicks of hers on the internet and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Once again, this time the actress has posted a new photo shoot on her Instagram account and has set the internet on fire. This time the actress has explored the desserts and has presented herself in a new and a very hot avatar, making herself more desirable than ever. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress really knows how to grab the attention of her fans with her ‘Arabi’ avatar and slay with her hotness. The actress is a perfect combination of hot and cute it seems. The actress has a huge following of 11.2 million and her fan base keeps expanding.

What do you think about Riva Arora? Tell us in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

