Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better

MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik, the famous fitness influencer actress and model, is always remembered for her presence in the song ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ from the movie ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.

The actress is hailed for her hot bod, incomparable looks and her social media updates about her fitness routines.

Sakshi Malik never fails to amaze her fans with her social media updates about her personal and professional life. Even the fans of the actress love every update and wait eagerly for more.

Sakshi Malik is the best combination in terms of hotness and cuteness and no one can compete with her it seems. The actress is quite active on her Instagram profile and has her A-game always on.

She has a massive fan base that keeps expanding with time and when it comes to her Instagram, she has a massive following of 7.2 million.

Every time she drops a post on her profile, the fans go crazy and cannot resist but fall in love with her even more than before.

Be it her fitness post, be it her dance video or just her vacation pictures, the fans of the actress are always waiting for more.

This time, Sakshi Malik just dropped her Diwali look and once again the fans of the actress are going crazy as she looks irresistibly hot and beautiful in the new look.

Here take a look at the post below:

As we can see, Sakshi Malik can never fail to impress us.

