Hotness Alert! Tridha Choudhury or Disha Patani who wins this bikini selfie battle

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing movie contribution, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion, fitness and raising temperature with her hot pictures.

And today we have come across with an amazing bikini mirror selfie of the actress which is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on Fire, which is very much similar to the bikini mirror selfie of one of the most love actresses Tridha Choudhury.

Also read (https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/do-you-think-emraan-hashmi-the-4th-villain-spy-universe-will-create-strong-mark-the)

Talking about the actress Tridha Choudhury she is no doubt again one of the most loved actresses specially on digital platform, we have seen her in web Series Aashram and winning the hearts of the fans

Over the time actress Tridha Choudhury has been winning the hearts of the fans not only with acting but also with her hot pictures and today we are in a confused state that who is looking better in this bikini mirror selfie picture.

Well we are in a fix and we really cannot take one name between these two hotties, what do you think who is looking better, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read - (https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/baraat-bhangra-and-mohanlal-akshay-kumar-shares-memorable-moment-230211)