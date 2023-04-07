Hotness Alert! Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation

MUMBAI:Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her posts and pictures, she was first spotted by the fans all over in the wedding pictures of the actor Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan who is the cousin of the actor Varun.

The fans all over were not keeping calm but were praising the star kid Anjini Dhawan for her cuteness, since then the fans are showering all the love for the star and now she is currently grabbing the attention with her hot pictures directly from her vacation.

ALSO READ – Trolled! A man holds an umbrella for Bhumi Pednekar; netizens say, “Why can't she hold her own umbrella”

Indeed, these pictures of Anjini Dhawan from her holiday diaries are grabbing the attention of the fans are setting the internet on fire, no doubt she is looking hot in these bikini pictures and attracting the eyeballs of the fans.

Well, these pictures are getting a lot of love from the fans and she has indeed raised the temperature with her bikini pictures and we would love to see more of the star in the coming days.

What are your views on these hot pictures of the star Anjini Dhawan and do you really want to see in movies, do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Shocking! “Yeh kya pehen rakha hai isne”, Rajkummar Rao gets trolled by netizens for his choice in fashion