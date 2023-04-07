Hotness Alert! Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation

Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan is currently grabbing the attention of the fans with her hot bikini pictures direct from her vacation diaries, she is indeed one perfect combination of hotness and cuteness
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 20:49
movie_image: 
Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation

MUMBAI:Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her posts and pictures, she was first spotted by the fans all over in the wedding pictures of the actor Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan who is the cousin of the actor Varun.

The fans all over were not keeping calm but were praising the star kid Anjini Dhawan for her cuteness, since then the fans are showering all the love for the star and now she is currently grabbing the attention with her hot pictures directly from her vacation.

ALSO READ –  Trolled! A man holds an umbrella for Bhumi Pednekar; netizens say, “Why can't she hold her own umbrella”

Indeed, these pictures of Anjini Dhawan from her holiday diaries are grabbing the attention of the fans are setting the internet on fire, no doubt she is looking hot in these bikini pictures and attracting the eyeballs of the fans.

Well, these pictures are getting a lot of love from the fans and she has indeed raised the temperature with her bikini pictures and we would love to see more of the star in the coming days.

What are your views on these hot pictures of the star Anjini Dhawan and do you really want to see in movies, do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Shocking! “Yeh kya pehen rakha hai isne”, Rajkummar Rao gets trolled by netizens for his choice in fashion

Anjini Dhawan ANJINI DHAWAN FANS ANJINI DHAWAN SEXY ANJINI DHAWAN BIKIN Varun Dhawan Bollywood bikini Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 20:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
MUMBAI :The spotlight is back on Farhan Akhtar’s anticipated directorial project Jee Le Zaraa because of the murmurs...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad left with no other choice but divorce
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Shivya Pathania to play an uber cool new-gen Delhi girl in her next project, shares her excitement on social media says, "A Smooth Sea Never Made A Skilled Sailor #comingsoon"
MUMBAI :Shivya Pathania is well recognised for her fabulous portrayals of renowned characters in TV series, which have...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Bebe looks for Daarji, Angad lashes out at Sahiba
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan and Savi meet in the college, Ishaan keeps a condition before entering the debate
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Hotness Alert! Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation
MUMBAI:Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her posts and pictures, she...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
URMILA MATONDKAR
Shocking! Urmila Matondkar tweets how award shows ignored her role in the film 'Satya'
new mom in any profession will never be easy”
Must Read! Alia Bhatt opens up about shooting Tum Kya Mile post-pregnancy, “Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy”
Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Surprise! Netizens spot a glimpse of Ananya Panday's cameo in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check out the reactions
Rajkumar Rao
Shocking! “Yeh kya pehen rakha hai isne”, Rajkummar Rao gets trolled by netizens for his choice in fashion
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! A man holds an umbrella for Bhumi Pednekar; netizens say, “Why can't she hold her own umbrella”