Hotness Alert! Zoa Morani is here to raise the bar of hotness with her hot and sexy looks.

MUMBAI: Indian model and actress Zoa Morani works majorly in Hindi movie industry where she started her career not as an actor but as an assistant director. That’s right! The actress was an assistant director for the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om and the 2008 movie Halla Bol.

Zoa Morani has appeared in movies and OTT series where she has gained a lot of recognition for projects like Always Kabhi Kabhi, Bhaag Johnny, Taish and Tuesdays & Fridays.

Zoa didn’t really want to direct movies but had to take up the work as she wanted to familiarise herself with acting. When it comes to her acting, she made her acting debut with Shahrukh Khan's production ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ in the year 2011.

This year, she appeared in two OTT series, Dahaad and Adhura and both the series were loved by the audience. The actress has captured the hearts and minds of the audience and is not just loved for her acting skills but also for her hot and sexy looks.

Zoa Morani’s unmatched hotness has stolen many hearts as the actress, apart from appearing in movies, also has an active Instagram account where she keeps her fans updated by posting about her personal and professional life.

Even the fans of the actress love to see what the actress is up to and wait eagerly for more updates. Meanwhile, let us take a look at some pictures of Zoa Morani.

As we can see in the pictures, the actress has all the qualities for grabbing all the attention. The fans are really awestruck with her hotness.

