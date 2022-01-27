Hotness! Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress Sonnalli Seygall flaunts her sexy curves in these pictures

MUMBAI: Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress Sonnalli Seygall's social media account is currently serving a fashion lesson on slaying poolside fashion. She seems to have jetted off to a relaxing vacation from where she has been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram. Recently the actress shared several pictures of herself chilling inside the pool. She was seen posing inside the water wearing a hot black bikini. and we loved this look of the star.

Taking to her social media handle, Sonnali shared photos of her enjoying some pool time in a black one-piece bikini, and those pictures instantly went viral on the internet. She even urges her fans to caption the second picture of herself. She had captioned the post as Swipe left & caption the second.

Take a look!

Fans of the actress soon started giving their catchy headlines for the second picture. One user wrote I am drowning. This is deep water. While the other fans commented on the post as Truly you are a limited edition. One another fan took to her pictures and said, Looking so hot and beautiful and a user said When it's too cold but the pool is love.

On the work front, the actress made her debut in Bollywood in Pyaar Ka Punchnama with Karthik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. Her acting in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, where she had a cameo, was well received by the audience and critics. Sonnalli will be next seen in the projects like Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds, ASEQ, and Boondi Raita to name a few. She will also be seen in the upcoming web series Anamika. Last year, the actress appeared in three music videos titled Dholna, which was sung by singer Sona Mahapatra, Churi, and Ishq Da Rog.

