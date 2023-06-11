Hottie! Aishwarya Sakhuja is here to raise the temperature like no other

MUMBAI : Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has been winning the hearts of her fans over the years with her amazing performances in serials and movies.

While she is known for her show Saas Bina Sasural where she was paired opposite Ravi Dubey, she is also known for other shows like Tridevyaan, Main Na Bhoolungi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Chandrashekhar and many more.

Aishwarya Sakhuja has become a big name in the industry and she was last seen in the Colors TV show Junooniyat.

Apart from serials, she has also been a part of Sunny Singh starrer Udja Chaman. The actress has also been a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhala Jaa 4, Nach Baliye Shriman vs Shrimati, India’s Dancing Superstar and more.

