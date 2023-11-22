Hottie! Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is here to set your heart on fire with her hot looks, check it out

The actress has a good fan base and enjoys a good following of 324k. While the fan base keeps expanding, there are people who love her not just for her vlogs but also for her attractive looks. So we are here with some hot pictures of Aaliyah Kashyap which the hotness of the vlogger.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 11:20
movie_image: 
Aaliyah Kashyap

MUMBAI: Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Arti Bajaj and one of the most well-known directors Anurag Kashyap, is a famous youtuber known for making fashion and beauty content, and also for making lifestyle blogs.

Aaliyah’s youtube career has been going well as her fans are in love with her videos. The actress/influencer is active on youtube as well as on Instagram and due to this, a lot of fans have been showering a lot of love and praises on her posts.

The influencer grabbed headlines earlier due to her engagement with Shane Gregorie who is the founder/CEO of Rocket Powered Sounds. Aaliyah is the daughter of Arti Bajaj, the first wife of Anurag Kashyap.

The director later got married to Kalki Koechlin. While there are star kids who are getting into the world of acting, there is Aaliyah who is having a good time vlogging and posting her videos on Youtube.

Also read - Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry

The actress has a good fan base and enjoys a good following of 324k. While the fan base keeps expanding, there are people who love her not just for her vlogs but also for her attractive looks. The fans of the vlogger love to see the updates coming from her side and eagerly wait for her vlogs.

So we are here with some hot pictures of Aaliyah Kashyap which the hotness of the vlogger. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can in the pictures above, Aaliyah Kashyap is really having the time of her life and looks really ravishing. It seems Aaliyah really has a good sense of fashion and knows how to grab attention of people with her hotness and sensuousness.

Also read - Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of entertainment.

Aaliyah Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Arti Bajaj Kalki Koechlin Youtube Instagram starkids Movie News Hindi movies Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 11:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Aww! Natasha and Dhaval will get into a romantic mood during Diwali
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Sonia realizes her love for Kunal; Vandana replaces her
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Hottie! Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is here to set your heart on fire with her hot looks, check it out
MUMBAI: Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Arti Bajaj and one of the most well-known directors Anurag Kashyap, is a famous...
Surprising! Is Madhuri Dixit's Husband Dr. Nene set to make his acting debut? Says ‘Oh!, yeah.....acting …’
MUMBAI: The 54th International Film Festival of India honored Madhuri Dixit with the 'Special Recognition for...
Heartwarming! New mommy Ishita Dutta pens heartfelt note of facing mom's guilt during the first solo trip without a son, Vaayu
MUMBAI: One of Tinseltown's most amazing new moms is Ishita Dutta. Actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta...
What! Is Sara Tendulkar dating Shubman Gill’s friend Khushpreet Singh? Know here details!
MUMBAI: Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, has been the subject of numerous rumors regarding her love...
Recent Stories
Aaliyah Kashyap
Hottie! Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is here to set your heart on fire with her hot looks, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Madhuri Dixit
Surprising! Is Madhuri Dixit's Husband Dr. Nene set to make his acting debut? Says ‘Oh!, yeah.....acting …’
Sara
Beautiful! Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking while she poses in swimsuit by the pool
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for this week; four to be eliminated this "Weekend Ka Vaar"
Farrey
Exclusive! "I took up the food delivery job for a week to understand this character", Sahil Mehta on his movie Farrey
Karan
Woah! Karan Johar reveals how Vishal - Shekhar were traumatized with Ishq Wala Love, believed that it 'made no sense'
ANURAG KASHYAP
Oh no! Anurag Kashyap suffered from two heart attacks after Maximum City was shelved, the filmmaker reveals that he 'lost it'