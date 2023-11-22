Hottie! Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is here to set your heart on fire with her hot looks, check it out

MUMBAI: Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Arti Bajaj and one of the most well-known directors Anurag Kashyap, is a famous youtuber known for making fashion and beauty content, and also for making lifestyle blogs.

Aaliyah’s youtube career has been going well as her fans are in love with her videos. The actress/influencer is active on youtube as well as on Instagram and due to this, a lot of fans have been showering a lot of love and praises on her posts.

The influencer grabbed headlines earlier due to her engagement with Shane Gregorie who is the founder/CEO of Rocket Powered Sounds. Aaliyah is the daughter of Arti Bajaj, the first wife of Anurag Kashyap.

The director later got married to Kalki Koechlin. While there are star kids who are getting into the world of acting, there is Aaliyah who is having a good time vlogging and posting her videos on Youtube.

The actress has a good fan base and enjoys a good following of 324k. While the fan base keeps expanding, there are people who love her not just for her vlogs but also for her attractive looks. The fans of the vlogger love to see the updates coming from her side and eagerly wait for her vlogs.

So we are here with some hot pictures of Aaliyah Kashyap which the hotness of the vlogger. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can in the pictures above, Aaliyah Kashyap is really having the time of her life and looks really ravishing. It seems Aaliyah really has a good sense of fashion and knows how to grab attention of people with her hotness and sensuousness.

