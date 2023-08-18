Hottie! Calendar Girls actress Satarupa Pyne is too hot to handle in these pictures

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Satarupa Pyne has been grabbing the attention of the fans,she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is also known for her hot looks.

She has been blessing the internet feed over the time with her hot pictures that are grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions. Let us today go through these hot clicks of the actress that are making our jaws drop.

Also read Wow! Fans are falling in love with Sardar look of Shahid Kapoor, 'Kabir Singh 2.0' they are saying

Indeed these clicks of the actress Satarupa Pyne are setting the internet on fire, every picture defines hotness and cuteness and we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress. We shall look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer passes the Monday test; Sunny Deol’s film gets a good number