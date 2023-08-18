Hottie! Here are the times actress Ashika Ranganath grabbed our attention with her hot looks

MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Ashika Ranganath has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space who is to be blamed for raising the temperature all over the internet.

She has been blessing the internet feed over the time with her amazing pictures that are setting the internet on fire and attracting the eyeballs of the fans, having said that today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress.

Also read-Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma feels Rakhi Sawant is the most interesting person on social media

Actress Ashika Ranganath surely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans and rule the heart of millions with her looks. Indeed she is attracting the eyeballs of the fans.

No doubt it always a treat to watch the actress in such clicks and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress and how will you rate her in terms of hotness do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Wow! Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor becomes a graduate at 67, says “Did this for my mother Geeta Bali”