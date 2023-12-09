Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks

We have seen and loved the actress Isha Rikhi in her projects and today let us have a look at few hot clicks of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 10:28
movie_image: 
Rikhi Gaur

MUMBAI: Actress Isha Rikhi has been winning the hearts of the fans and getting all the love for her contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress Isha Rikhi that are getting some jaw dropping reactions from the fans.

Actress Isha Rikhi is the Perfect Combination of hotness and cuteness and these pictures are the proof, actress Isha Rikhi is definitely attracting the eyeballs of the fans and getting all the love for these pictures, she has to be blame for raising the temperature all over the internet.

Also read Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing”, netizens troll actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Isha Rikhi in her projects and in such pictures and we shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Harshita Gaur and how will you rate her in terms of hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Wow! Check out the education qualifications of the Jawan stars

Isha rikhi Isha Rikhi hot Isha Rikhi sexy Isha Rikhi fans Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 10:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Ishaan’s surprise birthday brings a happy family moment, Isha pours her heart in a letter
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Befitting Reply! Surekha points out at Isha’s loneliness, the latter makes her mouth shut
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Pakhi's life in danger as 3 men find her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
MTV Roadies 19: What! Sonu Sood announces new twist, leaves everyone shocked
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Pandya Store: Interesting! Chiku blames Amresh for breaking store, Natasha shocked
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Isha Rikhi has been winning the hearts of the fans and getting all the love for her contribution, she...
Recent Stories
Rikhi Gaur
Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nilofar Gesawat
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Mrs
Vicky Kaushal
Really! Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi finds love in Vaibhav Raj Gupta; couple to have Roka ceremony by the end of the year?
Kareena Kapoor
What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed being traumatized after the brutal trolling over son Taimur’s name
Firoz Nadiadwala
Oh NO! Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome to the Jungle in trouble as FWICE forbids the film’s shooting over non-payment of dues by the filmmaker
Shah
Wow! Check out the education qualifications of the Jawan stars
Akshay
What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here's what the actor replied