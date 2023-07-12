Hottie! Here are the times actress Namrita Malla raised temperature with her sizzling looks

Actress Namrita Malla has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her projects and today let us have a look and some of the hot pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 10:34
movie_image: 
Namrita

MUMBAI : Actress Namrita Malla is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be taken when it comes out defining some hot looks and the pictures which are floating all over the internet does all the talking. She has been ruling the hearts of millions with beautiful craft.

Having said that today let us some of these hot pictures of the actress Namrita Malla which are setting the gram on fire getting some amazing response from the fans and audience all over the internet.

also readMust Read! Here’s all you need to know about the super interesting actress Saloni Batra who played Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Reet in Animal

Actress Namrita Malla is one of the major head turners who definitely knows the formula to define hotness and these pictures are the proof, indeed it is very much difficult to take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and would love to see more of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Namrita Malla and how will you rate her in terms of hotness and her looks, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read-Model-dancer Namrata Malla Zenith’s SCINTILLATING and SENSUAL pictures of her HOT-BOD is sure to make you DROOL!

Namrita Malla Namrita Malla hot Namrita Malla sexy Bollywood hot sctress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 10:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Sonia attempts suicide, wants Kunal and Tara back
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh No! Kunal leaving for London before marriage
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Namrita Malla raised temperature with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI : Actress Namrita Malla is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be...
Wow! Animal: Actress Triptii Dimri finally breaks her silence on criticism faced for the highly intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor; Says ‘I know what I am doing is right’
MUMBAI : Actress Triptii Dimri, best known for her parts in Bulbull and Qala, has spoken out about the highly intimate...
Finally! Harshad Chopda reacts to rumours of fee hike demands for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : Since its Star Plus premiere in 2009, Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the biggest successes...
Really! Pranali Rathod discloses about watching her co-star Harshad Chopda shine in THIS popular show from school days; Says ‘Mai school se aate hi ye show dekha karti thi…’
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, directed by Rajan Shahi, has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and is still...
Recent Stories
Namrita
Hottie! Here are the times actress Namrita Malla raised temperature with her sizzling looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Animal
Wow! Animal: Actress Triptii Dimri finally breaks her silence on criticism faced for the highly intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor; Says ‘I know what I am doing is right’
Saloni
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about the super interesting actress Saloni Batra who played Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Reet in Animal
Shah
Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan reveals going through 11 surgeries in 28 years; Draws similarities between Dunki and DDLJ with a humorous twist
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan gives a savage reply to a netizen who claims that Jawan and Pathaan were big hits due to the actor's PR
Sandeep
What! Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Universe in making? Tripti Dimri bags a pivotal role in Prabhas starrer
Indira
Shocking! Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri hospitalized at Hinduja hospital due to heart issues