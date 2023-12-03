House Tour: A look into Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful house

Parineeti Chopra has a beautiful house and we get a glimpse of it in the pictures that she shares on Instagram. Check out the pictures of Parineeti’s house below...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 08:45
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular faces we have in Bollywood. The actress has impressed one and all with her performances in many movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Uunchai, and others.


Well, today, we won’t talk much about her movies, but we will look at some beautiful pictures of her house. A few years ago, Parineeti’s big dream came true when she bought her own house in Mumbai. The house is simply stunning and in many pictures shared by the actress on Instagram we get a glimpse of her home.

Check out the pictures below...

Isn’t Parineeti Chopra’s house simply beautiful? We are sure many of you might be dreaming of having such an amazing home.


Now, talking about Parineeti’s movies, the actress will be seen in Capsule Gill and Chamkila. The former stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead and it will be the actress’s second film with the actor after Kesari. Meanwhile, Chamkila is being directed by Imtiaz Ali and it also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.


After a great start, Parineeti Chopra’s career saw a downfall, and even the actress’ performances were not being appreciated. However, with movies like The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina, and Uunchai she bounced back and impressed everyone with her performances.


We are sure her fans are looking forward to her upcoming movies.


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

