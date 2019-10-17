Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar gives a HILARIOUS reaction to co-stars jamming on Punjabi song in the train

MUMBAI: Housefull 4 is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise. A reincarnation comedy film, it stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is all set to hit the screens on 26 October this Diwali and fans can’t keep calm. Now, a super fun video featuring the cast is out that will surely make you smile.



Well, the makers of the film adopted a unique strategy to promote the film and the entire cast including Akshay, Kriti, Bobby, Riteish, Chunky and more took the train to New Delhi. Akshay, Kriti and others have been sharing videos from the train trip. This morning, as the Housefull express reached New Delhi, the stars were jamming to Punjabi numbers. Kriti took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the train. In one of the videos, we can see Housefull 4 star cast jamming and wake up to Amplifier song. However, when Kriti tried to record Akshay in the video, the Khiladi Kumar pretended to cry. His reaction surely will leave you in splits. In another video, a sleepy Bobby can be seen joining Akshay and Riteish in their compartment.



Kriti captioned the video as, “Amplifier kinda punjabi Delhi morning #Housefull4Express @akshaykumar @riteishd @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @wardakhannadiadwala.”



Take a look below: