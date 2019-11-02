Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar REACTS to fake box-office figures controversy

MUMBAI: Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 is a recently released film. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda play lead roles in the film.



The film is topic of discussion currently not just because of its release, but also for Ronnie Screwvala's tweets talking about its fake box-office numbers. Though he did not name a particular film, his tweets were enough to start a trend on social media with hashtag 'Fake Housefull 4 Numbers'.



Now, during a recent interaction with media, Akshay Kumar reacted to the same. When he was asked about the actual numbers of his film, he said, "I think whatever Fox (Star Studios) studio writes it. And whatever boxofficeIndia (perhaps referring to the popular trade portal), or exhibitors or distributors are writing. That’s what it is. The last I read it was Rs 137 crore nett."



When asked if he feels his credibility is at stake with such negative hashtags on social, he said, "No. I am not the one giving out figures. I read an article where Inox cinema said how the film really fared. Now they are not my relatives. They wouldn’t lie. PVR, Cinepolis chiefs have spoken. They will not lie. Do I look upset to you? I come from the era where I’ve heard many opinions but I’ve never hit back at them. I never spoke against them. That’s because I was taught at school to ‘mind your own business’. I can’t comment on it [the social media criticism]."