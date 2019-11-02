Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar says Neil Nitin Mukesh had been told that the film has three pigeons- Neil, Nitin, Mukesh

MUMBAI: Housefull 4 is Akshay Kumar’s latest release. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise. It stars an ensemble cast of Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is currently making headlines for its association with actor, Neil Nitin Mukesh.



Wondering how? Well, some people thought the gag involving three pigeons named Neil, Nitin and Mukesh in the film was in bad taste. A certain section of the media wrote, Neil’s close friends see this as an unnecessary and uncalled-for insult but Neil himself remains unfazed. “I am aware of all the jokes about my name. And yes, I’m aware that Housefull 4 takes a dig at my name. I am okay with it. If it helps them get laughs I am happy for them. I see myself as some kind of a lucky mascot in the film,” Neil had said.



The same publication further said, those close to Neil do not have a similar view on the matter. "Would they dare to make fun of Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar’s name? It’s all because Neil is going through an unsuccessful phase in Hindi cinema. One hit, and it will stop. Let his new release Bypass Road become a hit and then we’ll see.”



However, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, when Akshay Kumar was asked at Sun-N-Sand in his interaction with the media if Neil Nitin Mukesh had been conveyed about this, he categorically said, "Yes, absolutely".