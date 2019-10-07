'Housefull 4': Ayushmann Khurrana’s noteworthy twist to Akshay Kumar's 'Bala' song!

MUMBAI: The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' released recently and it promises a laugh riot. Laced with action, comedy, drama, and entertainment full-on, the film is all ready to set the screens on fire this Diwali.

After dropping the trailer and the quirky first song, 'Ek Chumma', the makers of 'Housefull 4' are all set to drop the second song from the film titled 'Shaitan Ka Saala' which introduces the Akshay Kumar's character Bala from 1419.

Ahead of the song release, 'Dream Girl' actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handles to share a special video giving the song of Akshay Kumar a 'Bala' twist. Ayushmann too is all set to hit the screens again this year with his upcoming film 'Bala' in which the actor plays a prematurely balding guy. Incidentally, Akshay's character Bala too sports a bald head in the trailer.

In the video, Ayushmann is sporting his bald look from 'Bala' and is dancing to Akshay Kumar's song. Wishing Akshay luck with his new film, Ayushmann wrote, "Bala ko pukara #Bala aa gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain."

'Bala' will see Ayushmann Khurrana sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner.

‘Housefull 4’ stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film marks the fourth installment of the popular comedy-drama and will hit the screens on October 26.

(Source: Times of India)