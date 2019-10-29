Housefull 4 is incredible on Day 4 collects 34.56 crores, charts the biggest single-day collections for a comedy movie!

MUMBAI: Monday was not the regular one for Housefull 4 as the film collected a huge 34.56 crores at the box office, taking the total to collections to 87.78 crores in just 4 days.



Interestingly, the fourth flick of the Housefull franchise embarks on the biggest single-day collections for a comedy movie ahead of Golmaal 4 which was its release day and Housefull 4 has collected on day 4 which is commendable



Housefull 4 has already become the most successful movie of the franchise as it charted the highest numbers on its opening day. The film has had a festive release and is being loved by fans all over for its reincarnation comedy that will have you laughing throughout.



The mad comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.



Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is running successfully at the box office and charting great numbers.