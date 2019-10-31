Housefull 4 mints 111 crores at the box office despite negative reviews

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Riteish Deshmukh led recent comedy film Housefull 4 has scored very well at the box office despite all the negativity around it. The film has earned 111.82 crores in 5 days, which gives it a smashing entry in the 100-crore club.



The movie was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2019, and also faced a lot of controversary because of the #metoo movement. Post the release of the movie, the critics went on to bash the movie and slammed it, but the audience seems to have accepted and liked the movie, and this is seen with the collection of the movie.



Well, this is Akshay Kumar’s 13th movie to have entered the 100-crore club. There were also reports doing the rounds that there are some industry people who are paying a set of people to trash the movie as a part of enmity or jealousy with Khiladi Kumar, but it seems like nothing is going to stop Akshay.



With this kind of business, Housefull 4 has crossed some major 100 crores grossers like Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores), & Jai Ho (111 crores). It has also crossed the lifetime business of Housefull 3, which earned 107.70 crores.