News

Housefull 4 mints 111 crores at the box office despite negative reviews

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
31 Oct 2019 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Riteish Deshmukh led recent comedy film Housefull 4 has scored very well at the box office despite all the negativity around it. The film has earned 111.82 crores in 5 days, which gives it a smashing entry in the 100-crore club.

The movie was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2019, and also faced a lot of controversary because of the #metoo movement. Post the release of the movie, the critics went on to bash the movie and slammed it, but the audience seems to have accepted and liked the movie, and this is seen with the collection of the movie.

Well, this is Akshay Kumar’s 13th movie to have entered the 100-crore club. There were also reports doing the rounds that there are some industry people who are paying a set of people to trash the movie as a part of enmity or jealousy with Khiladi Kumar, but it seems like nothing is going to stop Akshay.

With this kind of business, Housefull 4 has crossed some major 100 crores grossers like Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores), & Jai Ho (111 crores). It has also crossed the lifetime business of Housefull 3, which earned 107.70 crores.

Tags > Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Son of Sardaar, ABCD 2, Gold, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Housefull 3, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Bijlani's birthday celebration

Arjun Bijlani's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
31 Oct 2019 04:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abeer and Mishti to get engaged in YRHPK
Abeer and Mishti to get engaged in YRHPK | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days