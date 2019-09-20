Housefull 4 poster and trailer to be revealed on THIS day

MUMBAI: The Housefull series is one the most successful ones of Bollywood. The films are a laugh riot and quite entertaining for the audience. This time also, the plot seems interesting.



The film has a huge star cast, and as usual, the face of the movie is none other than Akshay Kumar. The movie ran into controversy with the #metoo moment when its original director Sajid Khan was accused in the case and was then replaced by the film’s dialogue writer Farhad Samji.



The movie trailer be released on 27th September, and it will hit the movie screens on 26th October.



According to reports, before unveiling the trailer on digital platforms, it will be released formally at a grand event in Mumbai on September 27th. At the trailer launch, lead actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde will be present with the rest of the cast including Rana Daggubati, Johny Lever, Jamie Lever, Ranjeet, Chunky Panday, and Sharad Kelkar. And of course, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji will be present too.