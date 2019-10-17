News

Housefull 4’s Kriti Kharbanda REACTS to her dating rumours with Pulkit Samrat

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda, who will be seen in films like Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti, has reacted to her dating rumours with actor Pulkit Samrat.

According to media reports, the Raaz Reboot actress is dating her Veerey Ki Wedding co-star Pulkit Samrat. In fact, their many public appearances have also added fuel to the reports of their love affair.

Kriti has finally addressed the reports now. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress stated that it’s good to know that the audience feels so as she believes that the duo looks good together. "It’s a good feeling people think so. I think we look great together," Kriti said. Furthermore, when probed if the two are dating each other, the diva stated, "That’s for people to find out. I am not saying ‘yes’ and nor am I saying ‘no’.”

Tags > Housefull 4, Kriti Kharbanda, reacts, Dating Rumours, Pulkit Samrat, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
17 Oct 2019 07:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in Raghu and Dhanak’s life
Major drama to unfold in Raghu and Dhanak’s life | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Oct 2019 05:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Krystle D’Souza gets chatty about being a part of Naagin series, and more
Krystle D’Souza gets chatty about being a part of... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

past seven days