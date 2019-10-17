Housefull 4’s Kriti Kharbanda REACTS to her dating rumours with Pulkit Samrat

MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda, who will be seen in films like Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti, has reacted to her dating rumours with actor Pulkit Samrat.

According to media reports, the Raaz Reboot actress is dating her Veerey Ki Wedding co-star Pulkit Samrat. In fact, their many public appearances have also added fuel to the reports of their love affair.

Kriti has finally addressed the reports now. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress stated that it’s good to know that the audience feels so as she believes that the duo looks good together. "It’s a good feeling people think so. I think we look great together," Kriti said. Furthermore, when probed if the two are dating each other, the diva stated, "That’s for people to find out. I am not saying ‘yes’ and nor am I saying ‘no’.”