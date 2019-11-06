News

Housefull 4 to stream on Hotstar on This date

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 05:51 PM

MUMBAI; Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 which released a couple of weeks back is doing fantastic business at the Box office. Though the movie got slammed by the critics in spite of that it’s doing wonders at the BO, the movie within a week collected 100 crores.

Now like any other movie Housefull 4 too will stream on OTT platforms, the sate light rights have already been sold to Hotstar and the movie will stream on from the 20th of December. The movie as broken the Box Office records of many movies, and has emerged one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019.

Well, for those who couldn’t catch the movie on the big screen you will soon be able to watch the movie on Hotstar. 

 
