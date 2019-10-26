Housefull4 Day 1 collection becomes the biggest of the Housefull franchise as it collects numbers 19.08 crores

MUMBAI: It's a celebration time for the entire team of Housefull 4 as the film charts the highest numbers in the whole franchise. Not only this, but the film also emerges as the biggest Pre-Diwali opening numbers as it collects Rs.19.08 crores.



The Housefull franchise is one of the biggest comedy franchises in Bollywood and has always performed extremely well at the box office, Housefull 4 has become the most successful movie of the franchise as it charts the highest numbers.



The film is receiving a great response as the audience is loving the laughter riot and enjoying the light-hearted entertainment during the festive season. Footfall is increasing in the coming days.



The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.



Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is running successfully at the box office.