THIS is how Alia Bhatt made her team member feel special

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular star kids who have proved her mettle by working in several noteworthy films. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood by working hard and showcasing her talent. She has acted in films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway and Student of the Year amongst others. The gorgeous actress has a huge fan following and millennials look up to her for inspiration.



Recently, the actress was seen partying with her team members as she celebrated the birthday of one of her team members in town. Grish, the team member, celebrated her birthday which had Alia in attendance and making it more special for her. The actress was seen hugging Grish in the picture and also having a big laugh with rest of the team members. Grish shared the picture on social media and wrote, “Thank you for the BEST ever. Loveeee you. There is no one like you. And I am so so grateful to be a part of your journey.”



Alia too wrote a birthday wish for Grish on her Instagram account. “Happy Birthday you beautiful soul .. Life would be a biggish mess without you .. Love you to the moon and back,” she wrote.



Take a look below: