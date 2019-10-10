This is how Ananya Panday prepped up to play an older character in Pati Patni Aur Woh

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2. Currently, she is shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress revealed how she prepped up to play an older character in the upcoming film.

In the remake of B R Chopra’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya will be seen reprising the role that was played by Ranjeeta in the original film, and in order to prep for the role, Ananya said that since in the film, she is playing a role that is much older to her age, she had to calm down because in general, she talks very fast, and therefore, she had to slow down while talking. She told DNA, “There are a lot of pauses, reactions and there are a lot of scenes in the films where I am not even talking. I am just reacting to what other people and other characters are saying so that was more or less my prep for Pati Patni Aur Woh, working on moments more than just lines.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on 6 December 2019.