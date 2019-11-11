News

How Arjun Kapoor, sisters and their dad stay in touch

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2019 12:08 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula recently gave a glimpse of what the family WhatsApp group is like, and social media is amused to bits!

Arjun and Anshula apart, the group comprises their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and their father, producer Boney Kapoor.

It seems like each family member has a peculiar trait, according to a report in timesnownews.com. Some of the chats are routine while some are hilarious, just as it is the case in any WhatsApp group.

Regular updates flow from all members of the family - from who will be late to reach home from work to who is headed to which party. In screenshots that Anshula posted, we get to know that the family also updates each other while they are on the go. So, each member updates the others when they fly out of Mumbai, and also about who has landed when and where.

While Janhvi goes by the name Jaanu in the WhatsApp group, Arjun is Arjun Bhaiya and Boney is Dad.

Source: IANS

 

Tags > Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Whatsapp, Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor., TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Nov 2019 04:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai actress, Megha Ray is all praises about co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Shoaib Aly
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai actress, Megha Ray is all... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Nov 2019 04:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Parth’s message for fans, Niti’s birthday plans, and more
Parth’s message for fans, Niti’s birthday plans,... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Itishree Singh
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days