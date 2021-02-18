How Big B, Hrithik, Rishi Kapoor became part of viral meme fest after a girl's Zoom gaffe

MUMBAI: Bollywood invariably becomes a part of any meme fest in India, with netizens drawing from popular scenes, dialogues and songs to create hilarious posts. The scene has been the same all of Thursday, after a social media user identified as Shweta committed a Zoom call gaffe that went viral in no time.

Hashtag #Shweta started trending, and is currently one of the top trends on Twitter in India. With it, memes featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, late Rishi Kapoor's Sargam, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among many others, went viral.

This is what actually happened: Shweta was on a Zoom call that had almost 111 participants, and at the same time on a private call. She reportedly forgot to mute the Zoom call, and the conversation of her private call was out there for all to hear.

Shweta's private call had mentions of "sex addict", "dating", and keeping "secrets" between friend, and juicy gossip referring to a "pandit boy". The other participants on the Zoom call naturally tried to hush her up, but by then it was too late.

In no time, social media was flooded with memes and the #Shweta meme became one of the top trends on Twitter in India.

Hrithik Roshan's song Aao sunaoo pyar ki kahaani from the film Krrish became the toast of all #Shweta memes. A caption read: "Shweta to 111 students in meeting".

Amitabh Bachchan, too, became a part of the meme fest. A user wrote: "Everyone to Shweta rn...", with a picture of Big B and a line from his campaign: "Dekho apni laparwahi ka natija."

A user made a meme taking 's still from Gangs Of Wasseypur, and wrote: "Pandit Boy: I'm trusting you plz don't tell anyone. Shweta on Zoom call next day: Hajrat Hajrat Hajrat".

Another netizan used stills of a scene featuring Anupam Kher talking to Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The meme read: "Group members to Shweta: "Mic on hai.. Le inner feelings: (Anupam Kher's scene in bed talking on the phone scene) #Shweta".

Yet another user used late Rishi Kapoor "dafli wala" reference from Sargam for the #Shweta meme.

