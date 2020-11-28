This is how Big B inspired Raveena Tandon to be open for an audition, READ MORE

MUMBAI: One of the versatile actresses of Bollywood is Raveena Tandon, the actress has very successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. While Raveena would not mind auditioning for a role today, the actress recently revealed that it was not the case five years ago. However, Amitabh Bachchan inspired her.

Talking about the same on a show, Raveena said that five years ago if someone had asked her to audition, she would be like you’ve seen my work you’ve seen me why do I need to audition. However, she revealed that she once read Amitabh Bachchan’s interview where he spoke about the time when he had no work. He said that he had no shame in asking for work. He called all the big directors and said I need works that’s how he started in ‘Mohabbatein’ again with Yash Raj. Raveena said this is how Big B inspired her to be open for an audition.

Raveena was last made her appearance on the big screen in the song, ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ from ‘Khandani Shafakhana’. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah in lead roles.

Next, the actress will be seen in the much-awaited ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The multilingual film stars Yash in the lead role and will also have Sanjay Dutt in a key role.

