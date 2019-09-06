This is how fans reacted to Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor's electrifying performance on Ghungroo

MUMBAI: War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is one of the much-awaited films. The film has created a huge buzz since the release of its trailer. Now, to escalate the curiosity of the audience, the makers have dropped its first and brand new song from the film.
Titled Ghungroo, the song features Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor in an easy breezy number shot in a picturesque locale and the stars look breathtaking in their beach-inspired outfits. The chemistry between Hrithik and Vaani is electrifying and sets the tone for a refreshing number that is bound to leave you swaying.
Speaking about the song, Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the number as well as singer Shilpa Rao. Ghungroo is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani and takes cue from an old ghazal by Pankaj Udhas Ghungroo Toot Gaye. The song released on 5 September and fans of Hrithik cannot stop tweeting, commenting or showering praises on the song.
Take a look at some of the reactions to Ghungroo on social media:
How can Hrithik do those steps so easily— Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) September 5, 2019
I tried it & i fell down completely
Some bones are missing from Hrithik's body#Ghungroo #War pic.twitter.com/L1Gjo4RYB2
It takes two to tango ;) #Salangaigal #Ghungroo @vaaniofficial @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @rahulvaidya23 @AnushaManiMusic @madhankarky @iTIGERSHROFF @BoscoMartis @csgonsalves @TheTusharKalia #WAR #HrithikVsTiger @yrf— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 5, 2019
Song out NOW! https://t.co/kiYNMAk9Sf pic.twitter.com/FsotM1Ogav
Undoubtedly the best part of #Ghungroo pic.twitter.com/CYfOPAc3KH— LEO (@leox9x) September 5, 2019
What A Song— Farhan Rasheed (@filmy_farhan) September 5, 2019
Arijit Singh#Ghungroohttps://t.co/aYlFoK4TXR
Sirf 10 seconds ka dance— Chirag (@iamchiragshah97) September 5, 2019
He's so light on his feet
K #Ghungroo toot gaye pic.twitter.com/CsLWLHjfri
@Vaaniofficial my favorite part of #Ghungroo pic.twitter.com/THNJvD6XiD— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) September 5, 2019
What a song & the dance step #Ghungroo— Rantu Ray (@thesilentpuppy) September 5, 2019
That's why @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani is my all time fav https://t.co/6xivUfSGqo
Beautifully created..location, dance, love, looks, good looks & super good looks it's has all.. #Ghungroo #WAR #Hrithik #HrithikRoshan #HrithikvsTiger #SiddharthAnand @iHrithik @yrf @Vaaniofficial @War_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/35VWFl9VhQ— Raj Desai (@RajDesai5) September 5, 2019
