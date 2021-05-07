This is HOW Gauahar Khan got herself severely injured, READ

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14's 'toofani senior' Gauahar Khan received a beautiful photo frame as a gift and she shared videos of it on her social media account. Through her Instagram stories, Gauahar revealed that the heavy photo frame fell on and it hurt her feet severely, which left all her toes swollen.

Gauahar Khan shared the picture of her swollen toes on Instagram and wrote, "Totally Swole. Ok so I was too excited N the heavy frame fell on my toes, all four of them...ouch (sic)".

The Bigg Boss 7 winner also wore a brown outfit gifted to her by one of the friends. Gauahar wears some amazing ethnic outfits and during the holy month of Ramadan, she keeps giving glimpses of how her day unfolds and how she feels when the Iftar time nears. She made a funny video to explain her situation when the Iftar time increases everyday by a minute.

This is Gauahar’s first Ramadan with her husband Zaid Darbar post their marriage in December last year.

Meanwhile, she was recently in the news for responding to netizens who trolled her for not posting anything about friend Hina Khan’s father’s demise on social media. Soon after facing the nasty comments and messages, the Ishaqzaade actress gave a strong reply to the trolls through her live chat on Instagram.

"My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don't need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don't bring it here. I am an individual and I take my decisions on a personal level. What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that, and I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don't need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that's not true.", said Gauahar.

For the unversed, Gauahar and Hina Khan bonded well inside the Bigg Boss 14 house where they entered as 'toofani seniors'.

Credit: Bombay Times