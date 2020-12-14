This is how Karan Johar celebrating 19 years of K3G with special post

MUMBAI: Known for its amazing star cast, superb storytelling, and a complete Drama Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 19 today, the movie which amazing talents like, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was loved by the fans all over back then and till today we love to see the movie.

And today, as the movie completed 19 years of its theatrical release, KJo penned a sweet note reliving the memories of this blockbuster family drama. Calling K3G the biggest blessing in his filmography, Karan expressed his gratitude towards fans for showing love on the movie. He even shared a video reliving the aura of K3G and wrote, “#19yearsofK3G ...I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way... this film will always be a blessing in my filmography.... thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years!” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 19 years of release:

As of now, Karan is gearing up for the release of his production Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, he will also be working on his much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht which will have Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

SOURCE – PINKVILLA

