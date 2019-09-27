THIS is how Katrina Kaif MESMERISED Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif, who has acted in films like Bharat and Zero, is one of the most popular and hottest film actresses. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her stylish pictures on the platform leaves fans wanting more. And it seems her latest picture has impressed her BFF Alia Bhatt too.

Well, Katrina took to Instagram to share a photo of herself clicked in the outdoors. In the same, she can be seen clad in a black tee and as the rays of the sun were behind her, she posed for the shutterbug. What resulted was a stunning photograph that made Katrina look gorgeous. While fans were completely smitten by her sunkissed avatar, her BFF Alia Bhatt also couldn’t resist the urge to comment and left a heart eyes emoticon on the picture. With one look, Katrina weaved her magic and left her fans as well as her close friend Alia in awe of her. Katrina captioned the photo as, “Make your own magic.”

Take a look below: