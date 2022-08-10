How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

Actress Parineeti Chopra started scuba diving as a hobby, but it now seems to have become her passion.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 11:15
movie_image: 
How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

MUMBAI :  Actress Parineeti Chopra started scuba diving as a hobby, but it now seems to have become her passion.

After 9 years of rigorous training, rescue sessions, and more than a hundred dives later, Parineeti has achieved the title of 'master scuba diver'.

Parineeti Chopra took to her social media to share this special news.

She wrote: " I'm now a MASTER SCUBA DIVER!!! It is an absolutely surreal feeling! My dream of 9 years has finally come true... All those years of focus, rescue training and hard work have paid off!"

"I'm truly honoured and cannot thank @paditv enough for their constant support, training and help in my journey! You are like family now. Also, thank you Anees and Shameen Adenwala for teaching me everything I know. You are my dive parents forever! @scubanees @shameenadenwala."

Parineeti was last seen in 'Uunchaai' directed by Sooraj Barjatya, written by Abhishek Dixit on the basis of an original story by Sunil Gandhi, and produced jointly by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. It stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

She will next be seen in 'Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and 'Capsule Gill' starring Akshay Kumar.


SOURCE-IASN

Parineeti Chopra scuba diving @paditv @scubanees @shameenadenwala 'Uunchaai Sooraj Barjatya Abhishek Dixit Sunil Gandhi Rajshri Productions Boundless Media Mahaveer Jain Amitabh Bachchan Anupam Kher Boman Irani Danny Denzongpa Neena Gupta Sarika Chamkila Diljit Dosanjh CAPSULE GILL Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the acting schedule for 'Emergency'. In a post on social media, she...
J&K's first female police officer recounts establishing herself being a woman
MUMBAI :Shahida Praveen Ganguly, former Assistant Commissioner of Police, CID Cell Jammu & Kashmir, and lady...
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recalled his 2013 action comedy film 'Chennai Express', starring Shah Rukh Khan and...
Ex-Army officer shares how challenging it was to fight at 17000 ft during Kargil war
MUMBAI : Retired army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav has shared how he fought for 22 days, and how difficult it was for...
Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed his privates at her when she was 23
MUMBAI : Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson in her upcoming memoir has detailed a disturbing incident that took place on...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Deepika on working with SRK: I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star
Deepika on working with SRK: I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star
Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'
Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'