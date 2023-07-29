How Romantic! Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are giving their fans couple goals

MUMBAI : Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the most loved real-life couples in the Hindi film industry. Fans love it when these couples are clicked together, and recently, in just one day DeepVeer and RaAlia gave their fans couple goals.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted last night at Karan Johar’s house. When the actor’s left the house they were clicked by the paparazzi, and Ranveer and Deepika were seen sitting in the back seat and they were holding each other’s hand. The Bajirao Mastani Jodi was also seen interacting with each other and smiling.



Also Read: Wow! Have a look inside the dreamy house of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Now, let’s talk about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While DeepVeer was at Karan Johar’s house, we got to see RaAlia’s PDA at the airport. Ranbir had flown down to Delhi for a fashion show, and when he came back to Mumbai, Alia went to the airport to pick him up. Now, isn’t that cute?



Clearly, DeepVeer and RaAlia gave couple goals to their fans.

Talking about Ranveer and Alia, the two have been busy with the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani from the past few days. The movie has received positive reviews from the critics and has taken a good start at the ticket windows.

Have you watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Let us know your review in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer takes a good start at the box office

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.