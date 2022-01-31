How Romantic: Shruti Hassan shares a DREAMY PICTURE with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika leaving netizens in awe of them!

MUMBAI: Shruti Hassan will soon be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar sharing screen space with Prabhas as her co-star.

(Also Read: Beautiful! Shruti Haasan to conduct a series of an Instagram sessions as a part of her B’day celebrations)

The actress also has a project with Rana Daggubati and is currently shooting for Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak with Pawan Kalyan and Nithya Menen. Shruti Haasan’s adorable display of affection for boyfriend Santanu Hazarika has taken over the internet and fans just can’t have enough of the couple.

The actress recently shared another dreamy click of them.

Sharing the picture, Shruti wrote, “he makes me laugh that special laugh”. Shruti who has been dating Santanu for quite some time earlier denied being in a relationship with him. However, later she admitted and they have been going strong ever since.

(Also Read: Wow! On the occasion of Shruti Haasan’s birthday Prabhas introduces her character from the movie Salaar)

CREDIT: TOI