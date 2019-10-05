News

This is how Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to clash on small screen

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Oct 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat will be premiering next month and his show is going to clash with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

It’s going to be an exciting TRP war between the two as Shah Rukh’s show, which will happen bi-weekly, will air on 2 November at 9.30 pm. Salman’s Weekend special episode will also air on the same day at 9 pm.  

Regardless of this war, it is going to be a treat for all the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans as they get to see them on the small screen after a long time. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Season 13 has already started recently and the drama is in full swing.

 

Tags > Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood, Karan Arjun,

past seven days