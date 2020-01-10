THIS is how Sara Ali Khan handled a tricky situation with a fan!

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted outside her Pilate's class reAnanya Panday gleaming with joy on the sets of her upcoming film!cently. She's a favourite among paparazzi and it shows!

Not everybody is that close to paps as Sara is because the way she connects to them, whether it's greeting them with "namaste" or asking them "how they are" she has gained the love and respect from them.

Recently, when she was clicked outside her Pilates class, Sara was approached by her fans and being the down to earth actress that she is, Sara had a small meet and greet and clicked pictures with fans, but out of nowhere one of her fan jumped in and tried "kissing her hand". The actress handled the situation with utmost grace and rescued herself with some help from media photographers.

Grounded and humble Sara, continued smiling and being kind while she was leaving and thanked the media photographer for helping her out.

All through the year, the actress also featured on several magazine covers and every time she did, she left the fans spellbound. Sara is ahead of the game, and that might give her a leg up on other impressive young actresses who are also looking to make an impact today. Due to her amazing work so far and her ability to be at her dramatic best, Sara is winning hearts all over.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan.

Video credits - Viral Bhayani