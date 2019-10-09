This is how Shah Rukh Khan replied when a fan asked him to burn CDs of RaOne on Dussehra

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. Also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood, he is also known for his amazing sense of humour .



Recently, during his #AskSRK sessions with fans on social media, he was asked to burn the CDs of his film Ra .One , and what came next left us in splits. Shah Rukh Khan, without any qualms, poked fun at himself and made our day.



During his Q and A session with fans on Twitter, a fan asked him to burn the CDs of his film Ra One, since it is the festival of Dussehra. The film though a hit, it was highly trolled for its content. So as troll wrote, "@iamsrk sir aaj dussera hai toh Ra-One ki CD kyun nahi jala dete aap ? #AskSRK ( It is Dussehra today, why don't you burn the CD of Ra One?" To this, SRK replied, "Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge !!(How much salt will you add to my injury)".



Take a look below:

Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge!! https://t.co/KOUdo7h4zI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019