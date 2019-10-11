How Shahid Kapoor prepped for Kabir Singh

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of Kabir Singh. The film is has the highest gross collection of the year 2019.

It was a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Shahid in an interview said that this was one of his toughest roles. In real life, the actor doesn’t smoke or drink. Playing an alcoholic in the movie was really difficult.

He also said that he worked really hard to convince the audience of Kabir’s pain. Well, the character was criticized by a section of the audiences, but this didn’t affect box office collections.

One of his fans noticed that in the scene where he gets to know that he going to become a father, he actually got goosebumps. That shows the extent to which Shahid went to connect with his character.

Well, this year, everyone is rooting for him to get the Best Actor Award at Filmfare, and there is no doubt that he deserves the award.